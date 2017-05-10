‘Further rate hike’ rhetoric from the Fed continues - ANZ

"The ‘further rate hike’ rhetoric from the Fed continued overnight with Philadelphia Fed President Harker seemingly downplaying low inflation concerns, stating that “we have to see how the inflation dynamics play out. I think we have to realize that while there are issues here, particularly with respect to low inflation... it's not a horrible situation.” He has pencilled in a December hike. San Francisco Fed President Williams sees inflation rising to 2% and believes the Fed is able to raise rates (but was less specific on timing) noting that “Favorable employment numbers, combined with the findings on inflation and the steady pace of growth, are all behind my confidence that rates will need to rise to their new normal levels.”

