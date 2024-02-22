Market expectations of a weak outlook have weighed significantly on the Copper market in 2023. However, it looks to be turning around, analysts at ANZ Bank say.
Copper market moving back into a deficit to provide support to prices in the second half of the year
Copper’s fundamentals continue to beat expectations amid an uncertain economic backdrop. We expect the inflection point in central bank monetary policies to trigger a broader improvement in sentiment in the coming months.
Copper has a broad consumption spread across the global economy, leading to concerns over demand amid tighter monetary policies and weaker economic growth. However, it has remained strong amid an increased focus on electrification and decarbonisation. We expect growth in demand from China, US and India, three of the top five consumers, to reach 4.3% in 2024. This comes amid increasing supply-side issues. Unplanned disruptions are likely to remain high as producers struggle with high costs and falling quality issues. Political risks also remain high, putting new mine development at risk.
We see the market returning to deficit this year, which should underpin prices. We maintain our short-term target of $9,000 and expect that to lift above $10,000 over the next 12 months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintained its bullish view near 0.6600
AUD/USD approached the key hurdle at 0.6600 the figure against the backdrop of the continuation of the rebound from last week’s yearly lows around the 0.6440 zone.
EUR/USD now retargets the 1.0900 barrier
EUR/USD printed humble gains around the 1.0820 zone following an unsuccessful attempt to revisit or surpass the 1.0900 mark earlier in the session, always amidst further indecisive price action in the Greenback.
Gold challenging the $2,020 mark
Spot Gold eased from a fresh multi-week high of $2,034.86. The US Dollar edged sharply lower during Asian trading hours and remained on the back foot through most of the European session but turned higher ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Bitcoin price breakdown possible as European Central Bank says BTC fair value is still zero
Bitcoin price’s horizontal consolidation continues to extend, but the support level is wearing thin as the days go by. As the current state of uncertainty continues, it is imperative to remember that markets tend not to wait so long.
Big tech rises on a promising AI future
The S&P 500 surged to an all-time high on Thursday following Nvidia's much stronger-than-expected quarterly results, which buoyed the broader tech sector. Nvidia's stock soared more than 14.5% to reach an all-time high after the company reported a remarkable 265% year-over-year increase in total revenue.