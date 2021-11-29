French FinMin Le Maire: No major concerns over economic growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed on Monday; he has no major concerns over the country’s economic growth.
He said: “Need to do all we can to avoid new covid restrictions.”
When asked about the French state aid to help companies in covid crisis, he replied, “we will always be there."
This comes amidst the new Omicron covid variant outbreak in South Africa, which has unnerved investors once again.
Market reaction
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1300 amid virus woes, as the dust settles over Friday’s volatile session.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1275, down 0.35% so far.
