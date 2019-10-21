France's de Montchalin: There is no need to delay Brexit unless it is justified

France's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Amélie de Montchalin crossed the wires in the last hour, via Reuters, saying that there is no need for a new delay on Brexit unless it is justified. Worst outcome on Brexit is not a no-deal but would need to see if the UK Parliament rejects the current Brexit deal, she added further. The comments added to the recent pressure on the UK lawmakers to act fast, albeit did little to influence the British Pound . Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair has managed to reverse an early dip and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just below mid-1.2900s.

