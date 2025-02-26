Forex Today: US Dollar recovers modestly as markets assess latest headlines on Trump tariff policy

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 26:
The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground against its rivals early Wednesday as markets adopt a cautious stance. The US economic calendar will feature New Home Sales data for January. Later in the American session, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin will be delivering speeches.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.32%
|-0.15%
|0.22%
|0.71%
|0.43%
|0.52%
|-0.41%
|EUR
|0.32%
|0.08%
|0.38%
|0.85%
|0.74%
|0.65%
|-0.26%
|GBP
|0.15%
|-0.08%
|0.32%
|0.76%
|0.68%
|0.57%
|-0.34%
|JPY
|-0.22%
|-0.38%
|-0.32%
|0.49%
|0.29%
|0.38%
|-0.53%
|CAD
|-0.71%
|-0.85%
|-0.76%
|-0.49%
|-0.33%
|-0.19%
|-1.09%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|-0.74%
|-0.68%
|-0.29%
|0.33%
|-0.09%
|-0.99%
|NZD
|-0.52%
|-0.65%
|-0.57%
|-0.38%
|0.19%
|0.09%
|-0.90%
|CHF
|0.41%
|0.26%
|0.34%
|0.53%
|1.09%
|0.99%
|0.90%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Falling US Treasury bond yields after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Trump administration will find a way to reduce spending and ease monetary policy at the same time weighed on the USD on Tuesday. As the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield fell more than 2% on the day, the USD Index lost about 0.4%. Early Wednesday, the 10-year yield stays in positive territory above 4.3% and the USD Index clings to recovery gains at around 106.50.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said that tariff negotiations are ongoing with Canada and Mexico and noted that they will set a reciprocal tariff for digital services tax. Additionally, Trump signed an executive order late Tuesday to launch an official probe into copper markets, specifically an investigation into pricing of futures and delivery markets, citing national security concerns.
EUR/USD rose more than 0.4% on Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum early Wednesday. At the time of press, the pair was trading marginally lower on the day, a few pips below 1.0500. Earlier in the day, the data from Germany showed that the GfK Consumer Confidence Index for March dropped to -24.7 from -22.6.
Following Monday's decline, GBP/USD registered small gains on Tuesday. In the European morning on Wednesday, the pair fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.2650.
AUD/USD failed to benefit from the selling pressure surrounding the USD and closed in negative territory for the third consecutive trading day on Tuesday. The pair stays on the back foot early Wednesday and trades below 0.6350. In the Asian session, the data from Australia showed that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% in January, matching December's increase.
USD/JPY lost nearly 0.5% on Tuesday and registered its lowest daily close since early October. The pair stages a rebound in the European morning on Wednesday and trades near 149.50.
Gold came under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday and lost more than 1% on the day. After touching its lowest level in over a week at $2,888, however, XAU/USD managed to erase a portion of its daily losses to close above $2,900. As of writing, the pair was moving up and down in a tight channel slightly above $2,910.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
(This story was corrected on February 26 at 08:18 GMT to say that US Treasury Secretary's name is Scott Bessent, not Scott Bessen.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises back above 1.0500 amid risk recovery
EUR/USD pares back losses and regains 1.0500 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair finds demand as the US Dollar rebound falters amid improving risk sentiment. Focus remains on Fedspeak and Trump's tariff talks.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2650 as US Dollar rebound loses steam
GBP/USD trims losses and moves above 1.2650 in Wednesday’s European session. A positive shift in risk sentiment caps the US Dollar upseing, allowing the pair to recover ground. Further upside could remain elusive amid Trump's tariff uncertainty amd ahead of BoE Dhingra's speech.
Gold price trades with mild gain amid trade war concerns
Gold price recovers some lost ground after reaching a one-week low in the previous session. The uncertainty and ongoing fears of instability around US President Donald Trump's tariff plans provide some support to the yellow metal, a traditional safe-haven asset.
Maker shows resilience amid crypto market decline
Maker (MKR) price is extending its gains, trading around $1,680 on Wednesday after rallying almost 12% despite the overall crypto market correction so far this week. On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture as MKR’s daily active addresses, revenue collection and trading volume rise.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fallout from German vote, Fed's favorite figure stand out Premium
Statements, not facts, are set to dominate the last week of February. Further fallout from Germany's elections and new comments from Trump on trade may overshadow most figures –but not the Fed's favorite inflation figure.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.