Forex Today: US Dollar finds demand, as geopolitics and inflation take center stage

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 16:
Risk aversion remains the main underlying theme so far this Tuesday, as investors assess the timing and pace of US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts amid the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Markets continue pricing in a 70% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in March, versus 63% a week earlier, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Traders are once again projecting cuts of 160 bps this year, up from expectations of 140 bps last week.
Aggressive Fed rate cut bets stand ahead of the eagerly awaited speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller at 16:00 GMT on Wednesday. Waller flagged a dovish policy pivot late last year, driving stocks higher at the expense of the US Dollar (USD).
On the geopolitical front, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired missiles at targets near the US Consulate in Erbil, Iraq. Iranians retaliated against the terrorist attacks this month that killed almost 100 people near the burial site of General Qassem Soleimani. Amidst intensifying tensions in the Red Sea, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have struck a US-owned cargo vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen.
This comes after US fighter aircraft intercepted and destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards the USS Laboon destroyer in the Red Sea. Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warns the US and Britain to immediately cease the Yemen war, condemning recent strikes on Houthi rebels as arbitrary and a violation of international law.
Markets also remain on edge ahead of the top-tier Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report and activity data from China, scurrying for safety in the US Dollar. Additionally, investors digest the US political developments in the run-up to the November 5 Presidential election. Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses, strengthening his status as the front-runner in the Republican primary.
Meanwhile, a barometer of risk sentiment, US S&P 500 futures, is losing 0.33% on the day while the US Dollar Index is up 0.51% near 103.00, at the press time.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.25%
|0.26%
|0.29%
|0.51%
|0.24%
|0.37%
|0.38%
|EUR
|-0.25%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|0.27%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|GBP
|-0.27%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.25%
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|CAD
|-0.30%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.21%
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.51%
|-0.26%
|-0.23%
|-0.22%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|-0.23%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.27%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.37%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.15%
|-0.13%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|-0.36%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Across the FX board, the Antipodeans are the main laggards due to risk-averse market conditions. AUD/USD is falling hard to near 0.6600 while the NZD/USD has lost nearly half a percent to trade at around 0.6170. The risk-sensitive currencies ignored regional sentiment data.
USD/JPY extends its latest upbeat momentum above 146.00, tracking the uptick in the US Treasury bond yields.
EUR/USD is keeping the red below 1.0950, despite the latest hawkish chorus by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policymakers. Germany’s preliminary Real GDP for 2023 contracted at an annual pace of 0.3%, as widely expected. Germany’s ZEW sentiment survey is next in focus.
GBP/USD is losing ground below 1.2700, awaiting the key UK labor market report. All eyes will be on the wage inflation data ahead of Wednesday’s CPI release.
USD/CAD is holding higher ground near 1.3480 as the WTI oil price rally fizzles. The geopolitical developments surrounding the Red Sea will continue to grab attention. CAD traders will also closely scrutinize the Canadian CPI report.
Gold price is sticking to lows near $2,050, pressured by resurgent US Dollar demand and surging US Treasury bond yields. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields are 1.40% higher on the day at 4.003%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays weak below 1.2700 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is keeping losses below 1.2700 after the mixed UK employment data on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling is losing ground against the US Dollar on risk aversion, which could be attributed to the escalating Middle East geopolitical risks.
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is nearing 1.0900, declining for the fourth consecutive day early Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is undermining the pair, as Middle East geopolitical tensions scale up. The Euro shrugs off the hawkish ECB chorus. German ZEW survey awaited.
Gold halts a winning streak, trades near $2,050
Gold price snapped a three-day winning streak, trading lower near $2,050 per troy ounce during the early European session on Tuesday. The prices of the precious metal face downward pressure as US Dollar (USD) improves on the back of upbeat US bond yields.
Bitcoin price ranges below $43,000 as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce admits BTC ETFs were treated differently
Bitcoin price is range bound below $43,000 on Tuesday, despite the fanfare from issuers post the BTC ETF approval. SEC Commissioner notes the regulator initially applied different standards to Bitcoin ETP.
Middle East powder keg update
Its hardly surprising risk is a bit unstable this morning. Following a slew of airstrikes on Houthi sites and installations in Yemen, the group has made it clear to both Number 10 Downing Street and The White House that they will continue to assault ships in and around the Red Sea.