Forex Today: Silver shines on retail rush, February revives risk trades, stimulus hopes

What you need to know on Monday, February 1:
Starting out February, markets witnessed a choppy Asian session, with last week’s Wall Street retail frenzy weighing on the sentiment in early trades. Subsequently, investors witnessed a major turnaround in the market mood, as risk rebounded on renewed US stimulus hopes and vaccine optimism.
A tweet from the US Republican Senator Susan Collins cited that President Joe Bidden is set to meet with 10 Republican senators on Monday at 2200 GMT to discuss a compromise stimulus package worth $600 million, as proposed by them.
Meanwhile, easing covid vaccine-related tensions between the EU and UK also cheered the markets. The EU Commission Chief Ursula Von der Leyen said Sunday that AstraZeneca will start deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccines one week earlier than expected.
Silver surged nearly 5% to hit five-and-a-month highs of $29.01 after a weekend that saw a retail buying spree on short squeeze chatter. Retail websites such as Money Metals, SD Bullion, JM Bullion and Apmex noted unprecedented demand for silver bars and coins in a sign of recent Reddit-driven short squeeze spilling over to the physical market.
Gold tracked the silver surge, holding up 1% around $1860. The US stimulus optimism also buoyed gold prices. Oil prices posted small gains, with WTI wavering around $52.50.
Across the FX space, EUR/USD is side-lined above 1.2100 ahead of the Euro area final Manufacturing PMI reports. GBP/USD advanced further to briefly regain 1.3750.
AUD/USD advanced through 0.7650, benefiting from a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. The aussie ignored downbeat Chinese manufacturing PMIs and the news that a five-day lockdown is announced in Perth, Australia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades above 1.37 amid upbeat market mood, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is off the highs but holds gains above 1.37 amid improved market mood. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. UK/US PMIs awaited.
Silver: XAG/USD jumps to the highest level since August 2020, beyond $29.00
Silver opened with a bullish gap and shot to near six-month tops on Monday. Slightly overbought conditions warrant some caution for bullish traders. The stage still seems set for a move towards testing August 2020 swing highs.
Bitcoin price kicks off February under pressure as large whales continue to sell
The rapid ascent of Bitcoin price above $35,000 due to Elon Musk’s involvement would have been bullish if the price stayed there. Adding more bearish pressure is the fast-approaching Chinese New Year.
How Gamestop will affect the coming bear market
The news media went all-in over the weekend trying to explain the significance of the Gamestop saga, but because few traders were asked about it, there was little in this torrent of analysis to enlighten. What happened with Gamestop, and what's next?
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.