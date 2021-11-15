Forex Today: Sentiment driving financial markets

What you need to know on Tuesday, November 16:

The EUR was the worst performer, falling against the greenback to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1381. The dollar also appreciated against safe-haven CHF and JPY, but shed ground against the pound and commodity-linked currencies. Overall, the action was limited across the FX board as speculative interest awaits fresh clues.

The market sentiment was positive at the beginning of the day following upbeat Chinese data but faded after Wall Street’s opening. US Treasury yields jumped without a clear catalyst. However, it may be related to the US reporting last Friday that over 4.4 million people in the US quit their jobs in September, overshadowing the upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls report released earlier this month.

Brexit returned to the headlines. UK PM Johnson's spokesman said they aim to reach a consensual solution to the Northern Ireland protocol, adding that they want to reach a consensual solution and continue “intensive talks” with the EU. Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson hit the wires, warning that, to avoid new restrictions, everyone must get vaccinated. The definition of a fully-vaccinated person will change to account for booster shots, he added. The number of coronavirus contagions is reaching worrisome levels in Europe, which suffers its sixth wave.

Gold extended its advance to reach a fresh multi-month high of $1,870.48 a troy ounce. While crude oil prices posted modest intraday losses and finished the day at around $79.80 a troy ounce.

On Tuesday, the RBA will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, while the US will unveil October Retail Sales. Also, the UK will publish its October employment data.

