Forex Today: risk aversion gave the dollar a lift

Here is what you need to know Friday, October 25th:
- ECB’s Mario Draghi, finished his eight years mandate with discretion. The central bank left the monetary policy unchanged, as expected, and reaffirmed the goodness of monetary stimulus. Draghi refused to make comments about the future of the ECB and Mrs. Lagarde. Preliminary Markit October PMI showed that the economic slowdown extended into Q4. EUR/USD struggling to hold above 1.1100.
- The GBP/USD pair fell sub-1.2800, on headlines indicating that UK PM Johnson will table a motion for a snap election on December 12. Johnson stated that the way to get Brexit done is to Parliament agreeing with the December election and that MPs could study the Brexit Bill before the dissolution, which would take place early November. Labour and other opposition parties are against it, and good prefer to have first a guarantee against a no-deal Brexit. GBP/USD fell to 1.2788, bouncing afterward to 1.2850 price zone.
- Gold soared on demand of safety, recovering beyond the 1,500.00 threshold, by the end of the day. The yen lagged, unable to move against the dollar away from the 108.50/60 price zone.
- Cryptocurrencies consolidated at the lower end of their Wednesday’s range.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout
EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure, having failed to capitalize on a bullish breakout on Thu. The candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty
With the UK PM calling a snap election while the lawmakers await the EU’s response to Brexit extension, GBP/USD registered heavy declines during late-Thursday.
USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive
USD/JPY is starting out the Tokyo session flat just and tucked in below the 200-day DMA having ranged between 108.50 and 108.7 overnight, despite US data and geopolitical strife.
Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level
Spot Gold prices managed to get through the psychological $1500 level overnight with a solid bullish close. Downside attempts have been rejected, leaving an hourly bullish pin bar as the metal morphs into a bull flag.
Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu
Mario Draghi oversaw his final meeting as the head of the European Central Bank today. After serving an 8-year term as one of the world's most influential central bankers, he left ...