Forex Today: Rate cuts and data remain in the spotlight

The US Dollar experienced a corrective decline on Wednesday following Tuesday’s CPI-driven strong rebound, allowing some respite from the recent intense downward pressure in the risk-linked universe.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 15:
The USD Index (DXY) receded from multi-week tops near the 105.00 barrier on the back of some uneven improvement in the risk complex. On Thursday, the US docket will include Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Business Inventories, Net Long-term TIC Flows and the NAHB Housing Market Index. In addition, FOMC’s Bostic and Waller are due to speak.
EUR/USD saw its recent decline somewhat alleviated and rebounded from yearly lows in the sub-1.0700 region. On February 15, ECB President C. Lagarde is due to speak, while Balance of Trade results in the broader Euroland are also expected.
GBP/USD accelerated its weekly leg lower on the back of a softer-than-expected UK CPI, which in turn reignited speculation of a potential rate cut by the BoE in the near term. Busy docket on February 15 in the UK, as GDP figures are due seconded by Trade Balance readings, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.
USD/JPY reversed two consecutive daily gains, including a move to fresh YTD peaks near 151.00, following renewed selling pressure in the dollar and diminishing US yields. On February 15, GDP figures will grab all the attention in the domestic calendar along with the final Industrial Production results.
AUD/USD regained some balance and bounced off Tuesday’s 2024 lows, approaching the 0.6500 neighbourhood ahead of the opening bell in the Asian markets. On Thursday, the release of Australia’s labour market report will take centre stage, seconded by February Consumer Inflation Expectations.
The larger-than-predicted weekly build of US crude oil supplies (+12.018M barrels) prompted WTI prices to set aside seven sessions of gains and retreat below the $77.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.
On the commodities’ front, Gold prices extended their bearish performance and revisited the $1,985 zone, while Silver prices met some buying interest after briefly breaking below the $22.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off lows and refocuses on 0.6500
AUD/USD grabbed fresh upside traction and approached the key 0.6500 region on the back of renewed selling pressure in the dollar, all ahead of the release of the key labour market report in Australia.
EUR/USD meets some support around 1.0700… for now
EUR/USD regained some balance and managed to capitalize the knee-jerk in the greenback, advancing modestly north of 1.0700 the figure amidst the generalized upbeat mood in the risk complex.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Bitcoin price leaves $50,000 milestone in rearview mirror despite SEC chair’s negative assertions about BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steadfast after a bold foray past the $50,000 milestone. With the bulls not showing any signs of stopping, the king of cryptocurrency now has a new target with millions of BTC shorts progressively facing disappointment.
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures may give a temporal boost to the Aussie Premium
Australia will unveil January employment figures on Thursday, alongside February Consumer Inflation Expectations. Market participants anticipate the country has added 30,000 new jobs in the month, after losing 65,100 in December.