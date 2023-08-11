Forex Today: Pound Sterling edges higher on upbeat UK GDP, focus shifts to US PPI

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 11:

Pound Sterling stays resilient against its major rivals early Friday after the data from the UK showed that the economy avoided stagnation in the second quarter. Following Wednesday's volatile action on US inflation data, the US Dollar Index holds steady as investors await Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for July. The US economic docket will also feature the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey for August.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the UK expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter. Annualized GDP grew 0.4% in the same period, higher than the market expectation and the first quarter growth of 0.2%. Other data from the UK revealed that Industrial Production expanded by 1.8% on a monthly basis June, compared to analysts' estimate of 0.1%, while Manufacturing Production grew by 2.4%. Following these upbeat readings, GBP/USD trades in positive territory slightly above 1.2700 in the European session.

UK Preliminary GDP unexpectedly grows 0.2% in Q2 2023.