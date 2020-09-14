Forex Today: Markets upbeat on vaccine, Japan selects new PM, Brexit saga moves to parliament

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 14:
AstraZeneca's renewal of its coronavirus vaccine test is contributing to a better market mood, favorable for stocks and weighing on the dollar. Japan will have a new prime minister and the UK parliament will debate the controversial internal market bill today, aggravating relations with the EU.
Upbeat mood: The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca will restart their COVID-19 immunization Phase 3 trial in the UK. Pfizer, a larger pharma firm, said that a coronavirus vaccine could be given to Americans before year-end.
S&P 500 futures are on the rise while the dollar is losing ground against most currencies. Gold has been trading in a range around $1,950.
Japan: Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will likely be elected by the ruling LDP Party to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is seen as a continuation candidate. The yen is marginally higher amid broad dollar weakness.
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.28, hit by the escalation in the EU-UK relations. The House of Commons will debate the controversial Internal Market Bill on Monday, which breaks international law and angered the bloc. Brussels announced that if the bill is not rescinded by the end of the month, it would slap sanctions.
EUR/USD is on the rise despite rising COVID-19 cases in the old continent. Several members of the European Central Bank reiterated their stance that the euro's value impacts inflation but that the ECB does not target it.
Sino-American tensions: Microsoft's bid to purchase TikTok was rejected, leaving Oracle as the sole contender to buy the popular Chinese video application. It is unclear if the administration would approve the deal.
Oil prices have stabilized after the fall. OPEC and non-OPEC members will convene later in the week to discuss extending production cuts. Compliance has been relatively high yet fears of falling demand persist. Hurricanes are brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and could boost crude prices.
Cryptocurrencies are edging higher, with Bitcoin holding above $10,000 after retreating from the highs last week.
More Lagarde gives the euro some legs, but the rabbit hole is near – how central banks move currencies
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.