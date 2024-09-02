Forex Today: Markets subdued to begin week, long weekend in US and Canada

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 2:
Major currency pairs fluctuate in narrow channels at the beginning of the week. The European economic docket will feature revisions to August HCOB Manufacturing PMI data for the Eurozone and Germany, alongside the S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for the UK. Financial markets in the US and Canada will remain closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.18%
|0.62%
|1.46%
|-0.10%
|0.29%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-1.18%
|-0.61%
|0.28%
|-1.25%
|-0.97%
|-1.18%
|-1.05%
|GBP
|-0.62%
|0.61%
|0.79%
|-0.71%
|-0.36%
|-0.64%
|-0.51%
|JPY
|-1.46%
|-0.28%
|-0.79%
|-1.52%
|-1.07%
|-1.25%
|-1.26%
|CAD
|0.10%
|1.25%
|0.71%
|1.52%
|0.38%
|0.11%
|0.20%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|0.97%
|0.36%
|1.07%
|-0.38%
|-0.23%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.05%
|1.18%
|0.64%
|1.25%
|-0.11%
|0.23%
|0.12%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|1.05%
|0.51%
|1.26%
|-0.20%
|0.09%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, held steady at 2.5% on a yearly basis in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported ahead of the weekend. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, as anticipated. The US Dollar (USD) Index extended its recovery on Friday and gained about 1% for the week, closing in positive territory for the first time since mid-July.
EUR/USD lost 1.3% in the previous week, pressured by the broad-based USD strength. The pair struggles to stage a rebound early Monday and was last seen trading at around 1.1050.
GBP/USD continued to decline on Friday and closed the third consecutive day in negative territory. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase below 1.3150 in the European morning on Monday.
The data from China showed earlier in the day that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI edged higher to 50.4 in August from 49.8 in July. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 50. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Building Permits increased by 10.4% on a monthly basis in July, following the 6.4% decline recorded in June. AUD/USD showed no reaction to these figures and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day near 0.6770.
After rising more than 1% in the previous week, USD/JPY stays relatively quiet early Monday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 146.50.
Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction and closed virtually unchanged last week. XAU/USD stays under modest bearish pressure to start the week and trades below $2,500.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
(This story was corrected on September 2 at 07:53 GMT to say in the first paragraph that the European economic docket will feature revisions to August Manufacturing PMI data only, not Manufacturing and Services PMI data both.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground toward 1.1100 as USD recovery fizzles
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1100 in the European trading on Monday, A fresh selling seen in the US Dollar helps the pair recover even though markets stay cautious ahead of key US employment data releases later this week. US Labor Day thin trading will likely extend.
GBP/USD stays firm near 1.3150 amid light trading
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3150 in the European session on Monday, as the US labor Day-led thin liquidity persists. In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the UK this week, the US Dollar price dynamic will be the main driver for the GBP/USD.
Gold price softens amid stronger US Dollar, potential downside seems limited
The Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its decline near the $2,500 psychological level on Monday. The firmer Greenback after the US July's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index has weighed on the precious metal.
Tron price is set for a decline as technical indicators show bearish momentum
Tron (TRX) retested its resistance barrier and declined 6.1% last week. In the Asian session on Monday, it trades at $0.1557. Tron's price action suggests a decline ahead, as the bearish divergence in technical indicators shows.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.