Forex Today: Market’s mood improved, UK PM Johnson in intensive care

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 7th:
- The market mood was positive as there have been signs of flattening coronavirus-related curves in Spain, Italy, and New York. Despite the numbers are still far from encouraging, at least seems it the lockdown measures are working.
- Equities soared, yields recovered, and the greenback lost momentum. Nevertheless, the dollar’s losses were limited and uneven throughout the FX board. The EUR/USD pair was unable to move away from the 1.0800 price zone.
- The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses, to close the day in the red below 1.2250 amid bad news related to UK PM Boris Johnson’s health. Rumors crossed the wires ever since he was hospitalized on Sunday, although Downing Street denied his condition worsened, until late US afternoon when the news reported that he was taken into intensive care. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab step up and that the government will follow Johnson’s plans.
- The Japanese yen eased amid the better market mood, ending the day above the 109.00 threshold.
- Commodity-linked currencies advanced against the greenback, although there were no fireworks. No critical level was broken, and in general, remained within familiar levels.
- Crude oil prices eased after Friday’s rally, but the decline seemed a corrective slide.
- Gold benefited the most from easing dollar’s demand, with the bright metal reaching a near one-month high of $ 1,658.85 a troy ounce.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls building strong foundations above $7000
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.