Forex Today: Gold advances to new record high, eyes on geopolitics and Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 20:

Gold price surged higher and reached a new record peak near $2,450 at the beginning of the week. The European economic docket will not feature any data releases and major markets will be on holiday in observance of Whit Monday. In the second half of the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches.

Reports of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian dying in a helicopter crash in Iran's East Azerbaijan province triggered a flight to safety in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Monday. After gaining more than 2% in the previous week, XAU/USD shot higher and was last seen rising more than 1% on the day above $2,440.

Earlier in the day, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced that it held the Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged across the time horizons. The Chinese central bank maintained the one-year and five-year LPRs steady at 3.45% and 3.95%, respectively.

After losing nearly 1% in the previous week, the US Dollar (USD) Index fluctuates in a tight channel at around 104.50 early Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat slightly above 4.4% and US stock index futures trade modestly higher. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Fed Vice Chair Phillip Jefferson will be delivering speeches during the American session on Monday.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% -0.06% 0.06% -0.09% -0.15% 0.02% -0.03% EUR 0.14% 0.05% 0.24% 0.05% 0.03% 0.16% 0.11% GBP 0.06% -0.05% 0.04% 0.01% -0.03% 0.10% 0.06% JPY -0.06% -0.24% -0.04% -0.17% -0.21% -0.03% -0.08% CAD 0.09% -0.05% -0.01% 0.17% -0.11% 0.10% 0.06% AUD 0.15% -0.03% 0.03% 0.21% 0.11% 0.13% 0.06% NZD -0.02% -0.16% -0.10% 0.03% -0.10% -0.13% -0.05% CHF 0.03% -0.11% -0.06% 0.08% -0.06% -0.06% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD struggled to find direction and closed flat on Friday. Nevertheless, the pair registered gains for the fifth consecutive week. In the European morning, EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day slightly below 1.0900.

GBP/USD rose nearly 1.5% last week and reached its highest level in nearly two months above 1.2700. The pair stays relatively quiet a few pips above 1.2700 early Monday.

USD/JPY moves up and down in a very narrow channel above 155.50 to start the new week. The findings of a survey, conducted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to assess its past monetary easing measures, showed that Japan is on the cusp of seeing big changes in corporate activity. "Many firms said they can no longer hire enough workers if they curb wages," the BoJ said and noted that more firms are starting to pass on rising labour costs to sales prices.