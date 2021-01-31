Forex Today: Fears could escalate at the weekly opening

What you need to know on Monday, February 1:
Investors attention was diverted away from the FX board, amid turmoil in equities. The American dollar benefited from a dismal market mood but traded within familiar levels against its European rivals. Commodity-linked currencies and the JPY were the most affected by risk-aversion.
Gamestop shares soared amid retail investors’ actions gathered on social media looking for a short squeeze. The stock collapsed on Thursday as different brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. The frenzy grew as restricting trading borders illegality. Silver also fell under individual investors’ radar. The situation is far from over, and turmoil will likely extend into the upcoming days.
Wall Street finished the week with sharp losses after reaching fresh January lows. US Treasury yields, however, ticked higher ahead of the close, posting modest gains on the back of generally encouraging US data.
Vaccine-related news added to the dismal mood. The one-shoot from Johnson & Johnson has proven 66% effective in phase three trials, while Pfizer’s CEO said that "there is a high possibility that future variants will elude vaccines." Despite delayed delivery, vaccines are rolling out and hopes are that immunity will boost growth in the second half of this year.
On a positive note, the number of new coronavirus contagions keeps decreasing globally after peaking at 845K early on January to roughly 500K reported on Saturday. Still, tough restrictive measures remain in place, particularly in Europe, as several countries extended lockdowns or curfews throughout February.
Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the UK are the countries that have vaccinated the highest percentage of their population. The UK leading immunization may take a turn to the worst, as on Friday, the EU imposed export restrictions on vaccines after accusing the British- AstraZeneca of favoring its home market, in detriment of its contracts with the EU
Australia announced a five-day lockdown in the Pert area amid a new coronavirus case in a hotel worker, those set to quarantine arrivals. Authorities fear it could be one of the contagious strains coming from the UK or South Africa.
Gold and Oil gave up on Friday, weighed by equities. The bright metal settled at $ 1,847.50 a troy ounce, while WTI finished at $52.10 a barrel.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC gets rejected near $39,000, correction to $32,000 likely
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery
The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.