Forex Today: Demand for safety continues, but not for the greenback

What you need to know on Friday, February 18:
Ukraine-Russia conflict continued to dominate the headlines and fueled demand for safe-haven assets, although speculative interest stood away from the greenback. Major pairs remained stable within familiar levels after both countries blamed each other for some shelling that took place early on Thursday in the Donbass territory.
The situation escalated as the day went by, resulting in broken diplomatic talks. Western nations believe that not only Russia is not retreating but preparing for an invasion. Russia ejected US officials from their embassy and accused Washington of ignoring its security demands, while US President Joe Biden accused Moscow of creating drama to justify an invasion.
Also, the US Secretary of Defense reported that Russian forces are moving closer to the Ukrainian border wh le. US Ambassador to the UN noted the"t: "the evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment."
Gold benefited the most from the risk-averse environment, trading at its highest since June 2021 at around $1,900.00 a troy ou e. The GBP/USD pair managed to extend gains beyond the 1.3600 level, but EUR/USD remains stuck at around 1.1350.
The CHF and the JPY reached fresh weekly highs against their American rival amid demand for safety, while commodity-linked currencies remained around their opening levels.
Crude oil prices ticked lower, dragged by the sour tone of equities, and WTI trades at around $91.40 a barrel.
Asian and European equities closed mixed, but US indexes remain in the red heading into the close. Government bond yields, on the other hand, edged lower amid increased bonds demand.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Investors spooked by renewed geopolitical tensions
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3600
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a market reaction and the US Dollar Index stays flat below 96.00.
Gold: Bullish breakout as imminent as Russian invasion
Demand for safe-haven assets has resumed amid concerns over a war in Europe. Government bond yields fell to fresh weekly lows amid a run to safety. XAU/USD has room to extend its advance, despite technical overbought readings.
Investors spooked by renewed geopolitical tensions
Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot as investors are getting worried about the escalating situation between Ukraine and Russia, as more reports come in from shots in the Donbas region near Luhansk.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.