Forex Today: Commons approved UK elections on December 12

Here is what you need to know Wednesday, October 30th:
- Brexit and the US-China trade relationship kept leading the way. Regarding this last, hopes faded on news suggesting that both economies may not sign the phase one of the trade agreement when they meet next November in China. Sentiment turned sour afterward, although market participants rather held ground ahead of US first-tier events scheduled for this Wednesday. The dollar eased, helping EUR/USD to recover the 1.1100 threshold.
- The Pound got an intraday boost from news indicating that the Labour Party was willing to support a December election. MPs approved PM Johnson’s motion for a second and a third hearing of the Election Bill, finally accepted by the House of Commons. GBP/USD held on to modest gains at the end of the day.
- head of Wall Street’s close, news made the rounds indicating that the Bank of Japan will start lending shares in exchange-traded funds to brokerages to restore the liquidity drained out of the market via its massive stimulus program. The BOJ will have a monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
- Commodities remained under selling pressure, with gold losing the 1,5000 level.
- Equities traded in a dull fashion, waiting for US first-tier data.
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD settles around 1.2860 after Commons backed Dec. Elections
The UK House of Commons has backed Johnson’s plan to call for a December election. Little reaction in Pound crosses, with GBP/USD consolidating modest intraday gains.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.