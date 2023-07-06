Forex Today: A mixed Dollar awaits NFP after strong US data

After some upbeat US economic reports on Thursday, Friday marks the release of the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls report. During the Asian session, Japan is set to release data, including Household Spending, Bank Lending, and the Leading Index. Later in the day, Germany will release Industrial Production data. Canada will also report labor market data.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 7:
The US Dollar posted mixed results, weakening versus the Euro, the Pound, and the Yen, and rising sharply against commodity currencies. Upbeat US data boosted expectations of another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and weighed on US stocks. The deterioration in market sentiment and lower commodity prices drove the AUD, CAD, and NZD to the downside.
The Dow Jones lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq tumbled 0.82% on Friday. The decline was accelerated by upbeat US data, as market participants anticipate more monetary tightening ahead. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Yellen is currently in China, and there is a new social platform called Threads by Meta.
The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) report showed an increase in private payrolls of 497K, surpassing the market consensus of 228K. Initial Jobless Claims rose to 248K, while Continuing Claims fell to 1.72 million, the lowest level since February. The ISM Services PMI rose from 50.3 to 53.9 in June, and the Employment Index improved to 54.4. On the negative front, JOLTS Job Openings dropped slightly below expectations in May, falling from 10.3 million to 9.8 million.
Analysts at Wells Fargo:
The service sector continues to benefit from robust demand; that is pushing many businesses to staff up in a way that has been lacking in recent months. Factoring in the jump in the employment component, we have lifted our June payrolls forecast to 260K from 245K.
Following the data, government bond yields rose in both Europe and the US. The 10-year Treasury bond yield climbed to 4.06%, matching the year-to-date high, while the 2-year yield hit the highest intraday level since 2007 at 5.11%.
On Friday, the US official employment report is due. Market consensus expects the economy to have created 225K jobs in June; however, after the release of recent data, market participants are looking at the possibility of a positive surprise. The unemployment rate is expected to tick lower from 3.7% to 3.6%. Market participants will also be looking at income data. If the numbers confirm that the labor market remains tight, it could cement the likelihood of another interest rate hike from the Fed. However, equally important will be next week's US inflation data.
Data released on Thursday showed that German Factory Orders rebounded more than expected by 6.4%, while Eurozone (EZ) retail sales dropped by 2.3% in May. German data is due on Friday with the release of May Industrial Production figures. European Central Bank's De Guindos is scheduled to speak during the European session. The EUR/USD pair tested the 1.0830 region twice and rebounded towards 1.0900. The Euro benefited from higher EZ yields.
The GBP/USD pair posted its highest daily close in a week near 1.2750, despite negative US data and risk aversion. However, the EUR/GBP pair rebounded from weekly lows to 0.8550.
The Yen held up well and outperformed on Thursday, despite rising government bond yields. The currency was supported by the decline in equity markets. USD/JPY dropped but finished far from the lows, consolidating slightly above 144.00. It was the worst day for the pair in a month. Japan is set to release Household Spending, Bank Lending, and the Leading Economic Index on Friday.
The AUD/USD pair dropped for the second day in a row but found support at the 0.6600 area. The NZD/USD pair pulled back from weekly highs and was rejected again from above 0.6200.
The Loonie lagged on Thursday, with USD/CAD rising for the second day in a row and accumulating a 150-pip gain as it approached 1.3400. Canadian trade data surprised with the largest swing on record, from a CAD 0.89 billion surplus in April to a deficit of 4.3 billion in May, against expectations of a 1.5 billion surplus. The Canadian Employment Report is due on Friday. A positive net change in employment of 20K in June is expected, and the unemployment rate is expected to rise slightly from 5.2% to 5.3%.
Analysts at TD Securities:
We look for the labour market to bounce back with 25k jobs added in June after the 17k decline the prior month. Services should drive hiring, while a pullback in manufacturing employment weighs on the goods sector. Our forecast would leave the unemployment rate stable at 5.2%, although wages are set to decelerate sharply as base effects offset another large (0.4%) m/m increase.
The USD/MXN surged on Thursday, having its best day in months. It climbed from the lowest level in years under 17.00 to 17.38.
Metals dropped on the back of higher yields. Gold lost $10 but held above $1,900, while Silver lost 1.75%, falling to as low as $22.50, erasing weekly gains. Cryptocurrencies weakened after the release of negative US data. Bitcoin fell 0.65% to $30,260, and Ethereum dropped to $1,880.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD rose further above 1.0850 despite upbeat US economic data. The US Dollar strengthened after the releases but did not last long. Both Eurozone and US yields soared, while Wall Street tumbled. The market's attention is now focused on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates gains despite risk aversion and strong US
GBP/USD rebounded from under 1.2700 and climbed toward 1.2750. The pair is consolidating its gains despite impressive ADP and ISM Service PMI reports. More US labor market data is due on Friday with the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to break below $1,900 Premium
Gold Prices plummeted on Thursday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,902.62 a troy ounce. The US Dollar surged on the back of American employment-related data spurring risk aversion and leading to a stocks' sell-off.
Solana price rallies 35% in three weeks despite declining interest from market participants
Solana price recovered from the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on crypto. SOL price is in an upward trend, yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past three weeks.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN pares some of 200% gains
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock lost some of its 200% bounty of gains on Thursday after US labor market data surpassed market expectations. It had been enjoying a meteoric rise after the company hired a law firm to go after naked short sellers.