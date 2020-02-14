FOMC minutes unlikely to include new revelations on near-term outlook – TD Securities

"The minutes are unlikely to include any major new revelations on the near-term outlook relative to what was said in the press briefing and this week's testimony," TD Securities analysts said previewing the FOMC's January meeting minutes that will get published next Wednesday at 19 GMT.

Key quotes

"However, they will likely include an update on the review being conducted by the Fed."

"We expect the review to result in the adoption of some form of average inflation targeting, which is dovish given sub-2% inflation."