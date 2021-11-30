FOMC Chairman Powell testifies before Senate Banking Committee live stream – November 30

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the US Senate alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday, November 30, at 1500 GMT.
The hearing is entitled “CARES Act Oversight of Treasury and the Federal Reserve: Building a Resilient Economy.”
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
