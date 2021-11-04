Fitch Ratings: RBA’s policy recalibration signals inflation risk, 2023 rate hike

According to the US-based Fitch Ratings, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy tweak in November keeps the 2023 rate hike expectations intact amid the looming inflation risk.
Key quotes
“The RBA has indicated it will not raise the cash rate until inflation is sustainably within its 2%-3% target range, a condition that it previously did not expect to be met before 2024 under its central scenario. However, its guidance was softened in its 2 November 2021 monetary policy statement, which hinted that faster-than-expected progress towards meeting the inflation target could lead to a case for raising the rate before 2024. The RBA also officially discontinued its target of 0.1% for the yield on the Australian government’s April 2024 bond.”
“We believe the next step will be the termination of government bond purchases, probably in late 1Q22 or during 2Q22; bond purchases were reduced to AUD4 billion weekly, from AUD5 billion, in September 2021. We continue to expect the cash rate to be raised in 2023, although there is a possibility that it could even be raised in late 2022 if inflation and wage growth exceed our assumptions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears giving way, for now
The bulls took over regardless of the bearish structure that was in platy following the Federal Reserve volatility and the lack of liquidity in markets has enabled the price to meander into Tokyo with no decisive bias.
GBP/USD: The bulls are in charge and target a test into 1.37 area
GBP/USD has been bid over the last 24-hours on the back of the looming Bank of England as well as a slide in the US dollar that gave back some territory following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. This has left cable mitigating the space between 1.3690 and 1.3660 from a technical standpoint.
Gold’s post-Fed rebound remains capped below $1780
Gold has stalled its recovery from the Fed-inflicted blow on Thursday, as the confluence of the 21 and 50-Daily Moving Averages at $1780 appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls. The upbeat market mood combined with the rebound in the US Treasury yields and the dollar check the gold’s recovery from three-week lows of $1759.
IOTA buyers wait for clear bullish entry, anticipating a 70% breakout
IOTA price is stuck inside the Cloud. The Cloud is a miserable place for any trader to participate in. One of the benefits of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system is that it tells traders when not to trade – and inside the Cloud is one of those times.
Dollar dips (slightly) on Fed taper, could BoE hike rates?
The Federal Reserve has made it official. Starting later this month, they will reduce their monthly bond purchases by $15 billion ($10 billion Treasuries, $5 billion mortgage backed securities). By June 2022, the bond buying program should come to an end.