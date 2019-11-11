Fed's Rosengren: Not likely we move to negative rates

While speaking at a conference hosted by Norges Bank, the Norwegian central bank, in Oslo, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said it was not likely for the United States to start using negative rates. "The fact that rates are negative in Europe means we have less room to manoeuvre in the United States," Rosengren further explained.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, ignored these comments and was last down 0.25% on a daily basis at 98.15.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the bond market will be closed due to Veterans Day.