Fed's Musalem: Tariffs are feeding through to inflation

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem told CNBC on Thursday that tariffs are feeding through to inflation, which is running close to 3%.
Key takeaways
"Expecting most of the impact of tariffs on inflation to fade in 6 to 9 months, but it could be more persistent."
"Economy is around full employment."
"There are some signs of labor market weakening."
"Take a meeting by meeting approach and bring an open mind each time."
"Have revised sense of labor risks slightly higher, inflation risks slightly lower."
"Will further revise view as more data comes in, too early to say what is the right decision for September."
"Seeing risks that inflation could be more persistent, still only three months into the period of higher tariffs."
"Economy is growing slightly less than 1%, posing downside risks to the job market."
"Not hearing from businesses that they are on the verge of layoffs."
"Elected officials are entitled to have views about monetary policy, but the fed's job is to listen to main street, businesses in the district."
"If the Fed were to weigh the labor market side more and reduce rates aggressively that could lead to higher inflation expectations and be counterproductive."
"A reasonable probability tariff impact on inflation will be more persistent."
"A half point cut is not supported by the state of the economy or the data."
Market reaction
These comments by Musalem received a neutral score of 5.4 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory at around 98.00.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
(This story was corrected on August 14 at 14:37 GMT to say in the first line that St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem's interview with CNBC was on Thursday, not Monday).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1650
EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday, coming under pressure and slipping back to daily lows near 1.1640 on the back of the US Dollar's marked comeback. The greenback manages to regain traction in reaction to stronger statistics from the US wholesale inflation and the weekly labour market.
GBP/USD eases to daily troughs near 1.3520
The Greenback's sharp bounce has put the risk complex under scrutiny, driving GBP/USD to daily lows in 1.3530-1.3520 band on Thursday. Furthermore, auspicious resulst from the UK docket earlier in the day have failed to lift the British Pound, contributing to Cable's fall.
Gold looks weak near $3,340
Persistent selling pressure keeps Gold on the defensive near the $3,330 region per troy ounce, or weekly lows, on Thursday. The precious metal's downward impulse coincides with the US Dollar's strong performance and increasing US yields across the board.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin retreats after tagging new record high, Ethereum upholds uptrend
Bitcoin corrects on Thursday after extending a breakout to a new record high of $124,474 earlier in the day, trading at $121,615 at the time of writing. The uptrend triggered price increases among altcoins, with Ethereum approaching its record high above $4,800 reached in November 2021.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.