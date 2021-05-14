Fed's Mester: Fed policy is in a good place

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told Bloomberg TV on Friday that the Fed's policy is in a good place and reiterated that the Fed will communicate well in advance changes to the policy stance.

Additional takeaways

"Time now is for watchful waiting, not adjusting policy."

"Fed will stay on the path until we get more people into the job market."

"We want to get back to maximum employment."

"We want to see inflation go up and be on track for above 2%."

"I do not see much impact on trend inflation measurements."

"We are really focused on inflation expectations."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.3% on the day at 90.45.