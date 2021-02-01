Fed's Kashkari: Will continue to be aggressive with balance sheet and interest rates

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that they will continue to be aggressive with the balance sheet and interest rates until they achieve the Federal Reserve's goals, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It's too soon to know what US President Joe Biden's new policies will mean."

"We are not even close to being at the right time to even think about adjusting the balance sheet size."

"There is little evidence that extra unemployment benefits are keeping people from returning to work; the labor market is in stress."

"Broad-based checks have a role in pandemic relief; trying to target aid too precisely means missing a lot of people."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum after these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.45% on the day at 91.00.