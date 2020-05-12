Fed's Kashkari: We might be in this for a long time

"We are not going to fix the economy until we get our hands around the virus," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday. "We might be in this for a long time."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were up 0.35% on the day to point out to a positive opening in Wall Street. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.48% on a daily basis at 99.75.