Fed's Kaplan: We are going to have to look hard if we should raise rates in December

Fed's Kaplan: We are going to have to look hard if we should raise rates in DecemberBy Eren Sengezer
Additional headlines from Dallas Fed President Kaplan are crossing the news wires, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- U.S. GDP will grow 2.25 pct this year, or a little bit faster
- Do not see a recession in 2017 or 2018
- Don't have a lot of labor slack in the united states
- Cyclical inflation pressures are building, but structurally there are headwinds
- Would not be surprising to see inflation muted
- We've got room to raise rates but not as much as people might think
- We are going to have to look hard if we should raise rates in December
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.