Fed's Kaplan: Healthy to begin shedding U.S. bond holdings

Fed's Kaplan: Healthy to begin shedding U.S. bond holdingsBy Eren Sengezer
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is out on the wires, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Want to see more evidence of progress toward inflation goal before raising rates again
- Fed key rate closer to 'neutral,' should be patient on inflation
- Should 'make sure' to understand U.S. inflation data before taking 'next step' on rate hikes
- Expects Fed to make balance sheet announcement 'soon'
