Fed's Kaplan: Economy still needs central bank support – WSJ

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan noted that the US economy still needs support froım the Fed, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Upbeat about the economy and forecast of 6.5% growth this year."

"Agree with what we’re doing now in terms of asset purchases and stance of policy generally."

"Reducing stimulus when the pandemic abates and more economic progress is made will help keep the recovery going."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.06% on a daily basis at 92.23.