Fed's Kaplan: Economy still needs central bank support – WSJ

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan noted that the US economy still needs support froım the Fed, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Upbeat about the economy and forecast of 6.5% growth this year."
"Agree with what we’re doing now in terms of asset purchases and stance of policy generally."
"Reducing stimulus when the pandemic abates and more economic progress is made will help keep the recovery going."
Market reaction
These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.06% on a daily basis at 92.23.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after reaching 1.1910
The shared currency is among the best performers against the American dollar, helped by encouraging local data. EUR/USD still incapable to extend gains beyond 1.1900.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD slides back under $1740 in quiet, subdued trade conditions
It's been a fairly subdued day for spot gold prices (XAU/USD), with the precious metal failing to hold above $1740 although continuing to trade comfortably above earlier session lows just above the $1730 level.
Cardano Price Projection: ADA poised for a 270% upswing
Cardano price climbed 270% in February on the highest monthly volume total since the digital coin inception in 2017. The correction process through March and early April has formed a pennant continuation pattern that includes two weekly dojis.
Wall Street Close: Subdued session for stocks, which consolidate close to recent highs
It was a fairly subdued day on Wall Street, with the major bourses largely consolidating close to recent highs amid a lack of fresh market-moving fundamental developments. The S&P 500 gained 0.15% to close just under 4080.