Fed's Harker repeats view that three rate hikes appropriate for 2017

Fed's Harker repeats view that three rate hikes appropriate for 2017By Felipe Erazo
Philadelphia Fed's President Patrick Harker crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, repeating his view that three rate increases are appropriate for 2017.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- U.S. economy more or less back to full health
- Sees inflation at 2-pct goal by late this year or next
- U.S. growing a touch more than 2 pct in 2017
- Says to boost growth rate, need broad economic policies to lift productivity, workforce