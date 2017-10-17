Fed's Harker sees scope for one more rate hike this year, says the forecast is inflation dependentBy Omkar Godbole
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Philadelphia Fed President Harker said another rate hike is appropriate this year, but cuationed that his forecast could change if inflation shows no signs of life.
Key quotes
- We just have to be more prudent and take out time
- Has pencilled in three rate increases in 2018
- There's no sense that inflation is running out of control right now so we can see how this plays out over the next couple of months or quarters
