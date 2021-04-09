Fed's Clarida: Fed is going to be more outcome-based than outlook-based

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday, Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated that the Fed is going to be more outcome-based than outlook-based, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Substantial progress is actual progress."

"As we go through the year, we will be informing the public about our progress."

"We will have ample opportunities as data comes in to inform Fed observers on our progress."

"2% inflation as a ceiling does not serve our economy well."

"Headline inflation this year is likely to be above 2% at times but it will be transitory."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.22% on a daily basis at 92.27.