Fed sticks to hawkish rhetoric, according to FXS Fed Sentiment Index

Following the first policy meeting of the year, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it left the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5% in a widely anticipated decision. In its policy statement, the Fed acknowledged that inflation data has been stagnant in recent months. Additionally, the central bank removed earlier language suggesting inflation had "made progress" toward its 2% target, instead stating that the pace of price increases "remains elevated."
In the post meeting press conference, Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that they don't need to be in a hurry to make adjustment to monetary policy, citing elevated uncertainty because of potentially significant changes to economic policies under the Trump administration.
FXStreet (FXS) Fed Sentiment Index rose above 120 from around 107 before the event, suggesting that the Fed adopted a more hawkish tone after the January meeting.
Comments from Fed policymakers on the policy outlook confirmed the hawkish rhetoric, with the FXS Fed Sentiment Index edging only slightly lower to 120.
Fed Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson said late Tuesday that they were facing uncertainty around government policies, adding that the strong economy would allow them to adopt a cautious approach to further policy-easing. Similarly, "the Fed can take its time to look at data and policy changes," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. Finally, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that fiscal decisions impacting prices or employment will require careful consideration, arguing that they should slow the pace of rate cuts due to uncertainties.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lacks firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around 1.0375-1.0380 zone
EUR/USD consolidates in a range near the weekly high touched earlier this Wednesday. The USD struggles to lure buyers amid Fed rate cut bets and lends support to the major. Concerns about Trump’s trade tariffs and dovish ECB weigh on the Euro and cap the pair.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD extends its upbeat momentum above 1.2500 in the European session on Wednesday. A sustained US Dollar weakness, on Trump tariff uncertainty and Fed rate cuts, supports the pair. US ADP and ISM PMI data are next in focus.
Gold hits fresh all-time highs, enters bull run with fifth consecutive day of gains
Gold hits yet again another fresh all-time high near $2,870 on Wednesday. Equities edge lower amid Asia reopening after Chinese New Year holidays. Gold extends rally for a five-day winning streak.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holders bought into recent price dips
Chainlink (LINK) price is retesting and finding support around its descending trendline throwback at $16.91 this week, eyeing a recovery ahead. On-chain data supports the recovery as LINK’s daily active addresses and revenue generated are rising.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.