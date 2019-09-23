Ex-PBOC Gov. Zhou: Trade disputes are seriously threatening global trade and economic growth

Former Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Zhou Xiaochuan was on the wires over the weekend, speaking at an event in Singapore on the negative effects of a trade war.

Existing global monetary and financial order is facing daunting and unprecedented challenges due to regional and global trade disputes

Normal functioning of the international monetary and financial system has been "disrupted by financial sanctions and other measures contrary to market rules”.

Trade disputes are seriously threatening global trade and economic growth.