EU’s Valean: Will present safe reopening of air travel next month

The European Union (EU) Transport Commissioner Adina Valean tweeted out on Wednesday, noting that the European Commission will roll out a set of rules for the safe reopening of air travel when coronavirus lockdowns end next month.

Measures under consideration would include the wearing of masks and disinfection of planes and airports.

All this should be part of those guidelines and probably by mid-May we can put forward this strategy we are working on.

It was impossible to say when the industry could resume operations but noted that she expected social-distancing requirements to remain in place for as long as there is no COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.

We expect the crisis to stay with us and the virus to stay with us.