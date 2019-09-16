EU’s Gentiloni: Europe needs economic and fiscal policies to support growth

Reuters reports the latest comments from the incoming Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, as he says that Europe needs economic and fiscal policies to support growth.

Gentiloni voices the same concern as raised by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi and Italian Finance Minister Gualtieri last week.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD remains flat near 1.1070, with the bias leaning to the downside amid renewed US-EU trade tussle. All eyes now remain on Germany and the FOMC.