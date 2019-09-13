EU’s Dombrovskis: EU looking at ways to improve public spending, favor investments to spur growth

European Commission's Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis is on the wires now, via Reuters, stating that the European Union (EU) is looking at ways to improve public spending, favor investments to spur growth.
This comes after the European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi put heat on politicians to boost fiscal stimulus after unveiling the much-anticipated monetary policy stimulus package on Thursday. He said it was “high time for fiscal policy” to take charge in shoring up the economy.
EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.1070 region, extending the overnight bounce after the ECB showed its commitment to get the Euro area economic growth back on track.
