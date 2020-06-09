Eurozone Final GDP revised up to -3.6% QoQ in Q1 vs. -3.8% exp, EUR/USD unfazed

- Eurozone GDP (QoQ) (Q1): -3.6% actual vs –3.8% expected.
- Bloc’s GDP (YoY) (Q1): -3.1% actual vs. -3.2% expected.
- EUR/USD unmoved on data, as the dollar demand dominates.
Eurozone economy contracted less-than-expected in the first quarter, the third estimate released by Eurostat showed on Friday.
The bloc’s quarterly reading came in at -3.6%, beating expectation of -3.8% and -3.8% reported in the preliminary reading. The annualized figure arrived at -3.1% vs. -3.2% expected and -3.2% last.
Meanwhile, the number of employed persons in the Eurozone decreased by 0.2% QoQ in Q1 vs. -0.2% expected and -0.2% previous.
About Eurozone GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
FX implications
The shared currency shrugs the upward revision to the Eurozone Q1 growth numbers, as EUR/USD keeps losses above 1.1250 level.
At the press time, EUR/USD drops 0.26% to trade at 1.1262.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
