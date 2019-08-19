Eurozone Final CPI: Risks lie toward a downward revision – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities (TDS) see Eurozone CPI steadying at 1.1% y/y, but the final version remains open to a downward revision.

Key Quotes:

“EUR The only data release today is the final reading of July HICP for the Eurozone, which is expected to remain unchanged at 1.1% y/y.

Risks lie toward a downward revision if anything, due to rounding.”