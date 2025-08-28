- The Euro edges higher against the Swiss Franc, snapping a three-day losing streak.
- The ECB's July meeting minutes emphasized exceptional uncertainty and a cautious, data-dependent approach.
- Swiss GDP growth slowed in Q2, with quarterly expansion at 0.1% and yearly growth easing to 1.2%.
The Euro (EUR) is edging higher against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak that dragged the pair to its lowest level since August 4 on Wednesday. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is staging a sharp rebound, trading around 0.9356 at the start of the American session.
The rebound is unfolding against the backdrop of the European Central Bank's (ECB) July Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, which underscored the Governing Council’s delicate balancing act. Members broadly agreed that current policy rates are in “neutral territory,” neither stimulating nor restraining activity, but the debate reflected the euro area’s fragile outlook. Some policymakers contended that recent fiscal expansion in parts of the bloc could have lifted the neutral rate, meaning that without further adjustment, policy might already lean slightly restrictive. Others emphasized the “exceptionally uncertain” environment, citing both upside and downside risks to growth and inflation.
While a minority favored a rate cut in July, arguing that inflation risks were tilting lower, most members saw a “high option value” in waiting for further data and clarity, particularly around global trade negotiations and their potential to shock prices in either direction. Importantly, the Accounts revealed a consensus that ECB communication should remain careful, neutral, and deliberately uninformative to avoid signaling premature commitments, while reaffirming the Council’s preference for a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach.
Earlier in the day, Eurozone sentiment data came in on the softer side, adding to concerns about the bloc’s growth outlook. The Economic Sentiment Indicator slipped to 95.2 in August, down from 95.7 in July and below consensus expectations of 96.0. The Business Climate Index eased marginally to -0.72 from -0.71, while Consumer Confidence held steady at -15.5. Taken together, the figures suggest that firms and households remain cautious, highlighting weak domestic demand.
On the Swiss side, second-quarter growth data pointed to a slowdown in momentum. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose just 0.1% QoQ, in line with expectations but well below the 0.4% pace recorded in the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 1.2% in Q2, easing from 1.8% in Q1 and missing forecasts of 1.4%. The softer readings highlight a cooling trend in Switzerland’s growth performance, reinforcing the view that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) may tread cautiously, while monitoring subdued inflation and the risks of excessive Franc strength.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and near 1.1700
EUR/USD maintains its bullish bias as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday, coming close to the key barrier at 1.1700 the figure. The pair navigates three-day highs amid persistent weakness around the Greenback, as investors get ready for Friday’s US PCE readings.
GBP/USD recedes from tops, back near 1.3500
GBP/USD now surrenders part of its earlier gains toward weekly highs around 1.3530. The widespread selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provides support to the risk-related market, enabling the British pound to sustain its weekly recovery for an additional day.
Gold edges higher, challenges $3,420
Gold’s upside impulse now picks up pace on Thursday, lifting the yellow metal to new five-week highs around the $3,420 mark per troy ounce. Indeed, the precious metal gathers extra steam bolstered by intense weakness in the Greenback, mixed US yields, and incresaing bets of a rate cut by the Fed in September.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.