Euro extends rebounds on Wednesday, but plenty of roadblocks remain

The Euro is broadly higher on Wednesday, gaining ground across the board.

ECB’s de Guindos noted that the Eurozone could be in a technical recession.

Still-firm Unemployment Rate bolstering Euro even as it swamps out ECB rate cut hopes.

The Euro (EUR) saw thin but insistent broad-market gains on Wednesday, climbing against the rest of the major currency bloc in thin markets on equally thin data, with Tuesday’s Eurozone Unemployment Rate continuing to bolster the Euro as investors shrug off bearishly cautionary statements from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers.

Europe saw its November Unemployment Rate tick lower on Tuesday, helping to prop up the Euro through the first half of the trading week, and despite the broad expanse of economic activity figures largely coming in at contractionary levels, key data continues to print better than initial investor expectations.

Daily digest market movers: Euro buoyed by not-bad-enough datapoints, ECB warnings sail passed Euro

Euro outperforms the rest of the major currency market, in the green across the board for Wednesday and the week overall.

European Unemployment Rate ticked down to 6.4% in November from October’s 6.5%, bolstering the EUR even as it weighs on ECB rate cut hopes and European equities.

European equities softened on Wednesday as risk appetite wanes

ECB Vice President de Guindos noted that Europe was likely in a technical recession in 2023’s fourth quarter as growth continues to disappoint.

Head of Spain’s central bank Banco de España (BdE) and ECB Governing Council Member Pablo Hernandez de Cos struck a balancing tone against de Guindos’ bearish outlook.

De Cos: “In addition to geopolitical developments, the transmission of monetary policy has been surprising us for its strength, which, if extended in the coming years, would translate into lower growth.”

ECB’s de Guindos: Rapid pace of disinflation likely to slow down in 2024.

The Euro sees one more speech from ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane before investors turn towards next week’s final Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, slated for next Wednesday.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.32% -0.20% -0.08% -0.23% 0.86% 0.30% -0.11% EUR 0.31% 0.11% 0.23% 0.09% 1.17% 0.60% 0.22% GBP 0.19% -0.12% 0.11% -0.02% 1.05% 0.49% 0.10% CAD 0.07% -0.23% -0.11% -0.12% 0.95% 0.38% 0.01% AUD 0.21% -0.12% 0.00% 0.12% 1.06% 0.49% 0.10% JPY -0.87% -1.19% -1.07% -0.96% -1.09% -0.58% -0.97% NZD -0.30% -0.62% -0.50% -0.38% -0.51% 0.53% -0.44% CHF 0.07% -0.23% -0.11% 0.01% -0.12% 0.94% 0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Despite stubborn topside momentum, significant headwinds remain for the Euro

The Euro is rising to claim top spot of the major currency bloc on Wednesday, in the green against its major counterparts on the day and also on the week thus far. The Euro has gained a third of a percent against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, and is up around 1.2% against the beleaguered Japanese Yen (JPY), while climbing six-tenths of a percent against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and a fifth of a percent against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Despite bullish intraday momentum, the EUR/USD is set for a near-term rejection of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), running into a technical ceiling at the top of a recent sideways channel forming on intraday charts between 1.0970 and 1.0910.

Despite intraday headwinds, the EUR/USD looks well-supported on daily candlesticks, with the pair trading just north of a bullish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs near 1.0850, though a bearish pullback into the 1.0800 handle will see the pair set for a fresh run into 2023’s low bids below 1.0500.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart