Euro clings to gains as US Dollar weakens on soft Services PMI

- The Euro edges modestly higher against the US Dollar on Tuesday, amid subdued momentum and cautious investor sentiment.
- Fresh US data paints a divided picture: S&P Global PMIs show resilience, but the ISM Services PMI slumps, revealing weakness in hiring and new orders.
- In the Eurozone, final PMI readings disappoint overall, though Germany shows signs of stabilization, helping cushion the downside.
The Euro (EUR) edges modestly higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with EUR/USD trading near 1.1575 during American hours amid a mixed macro backdrop and cautious sentiment. Tepid Eurozone growth indicators and soft US data are keeping both bulls and bears on the sidelines, resulting in subdued price action.
The pair staged a sharp rebound on Friday after a weaker-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report revived Federal Reserve rate cut bets and pressured the Dollar. However, follow-through buying has been limited, with 1.1600 acting as a strong resistance barrier, while 1.1500 continues to offer solid support.. The current consolidation reflects a wait-and-see approach as traders look for a fresh catalyst.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is ticking lower but holding steady above the 98.50 mark. At the time of writing, the index is hovering around 98.70.
Fresh US data released earlier on Tuesday offered a mixed snapshot of the services sector. The S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for July came in at 55.7, slightly above expectations of 55.2, while the Composite PMI rose to 55.1 from 54.6 — both suggesting continued resilience in private sector activity. In contrast, the ISM Services PMI underwhelmed, slipping to 50.1 versus forecasts of 51.5. Weakness was evident in both new orders and employment: the Employment Index fell further to 46.4 from 47.2, while the New Orders Index dipped to 50.3 from 51.3. Meanwhile, cost pressures intensified, with the Prices Paid Index jumping to 69.9 from 67.5, highlighting persistent inflation concerns despite the broader slowdown.
Across the Atlantic, Eurozone PMI data released by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) came in softer than expected, reinforcing concerns about the region’s growth outlook. The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI for July printed at 50.9, missing the forecast of 51.0 and slipping from June’s 51.0. Similarly, the Services PMI eased to 51.0, below both the expected and prior reading of 51.2.
Germany, however, offered a modest upside surprise. The Composite PMI rose to 50.6, beating forecasts of 50.3 and the previous 50.4. The Services PMI also ticked up to 50.6 from 50.1, suggesting fragile but gradually improving momentum in Europe’s largest economy.
Separately, the latest Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for June showed a notable rebound, offering a modest counterbalance to the weak PMI prints. Monthly PPI rose by 0.8%, in line with expectations and sharply reversing the -0.6% decline in May. On an annual basis, PPI increased 0.6%, slightly above the 0.5% forecast and up from the previous 0.3%.
Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for the Euro remains fragile amid rising concerns over the recently announced US-EU trade framework. European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič confirmed on Tuesday that he is in contact with US officials Lutnick and Greer to begin implementing the provisional trade framework. However, an EU official warned that rejecting the deal would trigger an escalation, including steep tariffs on both sides. Amplifying those risks, President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to impose a 35% tariff on EU goods if the bloc fails to meet its obligations under the agreement. The tone underscores the deal’s one-sided nature, reinforcing concerns over the Eurozone’s trade vulnerability and limiting the upside in EUR/USD.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|0.30%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|0.34%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.34%
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.31%
|0.03%
|GBP
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.39%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|0.39%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-0.30%
|-0.34%
|-0.39%
|-0.22%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.31%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.18%
|0.22%
|0.02%
|0.21%
|-0.20%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|-0.17%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.26%
|-0.18%
|NZD
|-0.34%
|-0.31%
|-0.39%
|-0.03%
|-0.21%
|-0.26%
|-0.33%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.31%
|0.20%
|0.18%
|0.33%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1550 after US ISM data
EUR/USD is trading in negative territory on Tuesday, hovering around 1.1550 on the back of a decent comeback in the US Dollar. The data from the US showed that the ISM Services PMI edged lower to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in June, helping the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3300
GBP/USD alternates gains with losses in the sub-1.3300 zone on turnaround Tuesday. The likelihood of a September Fed rate decrease limits the Greenback’s advance, while the British Pound fails to attract bulls ahead of BoE policy announcements later in the week.
Gold hovers around $3,370 following earlier pullback
Gold struggles to prolong its bounce, fluctuating at around $3,370 per troy ounce on Tuesday. XAU/USD's upside remains capped on the back of decent gains in the US Dollar and a modest rebound in US yields across various maturity periods.
Crypto Beginner's Guide: How to earn passive income with DeFi
The DeFi segment is regaining popularity driven by a surge in TVL and an increasing user base, as investors' growing risk appetite fuels a capital rotation from Bitcoin to Ethereum, Solana, and other top layer-1 cryptocurrencies.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
