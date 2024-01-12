EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0950 as Middle East tensions escalate, US PPI eyed

- EUR/USD falls sharply below 1.0950 on deepening geopolitical tensions.
- Fears of widening conflicts in Middle East region have improved the safe-haven appeal.
- The ECB is not required to raise interest rates further.
The EUR/USD pair has slipped below the crucial support of 1.0950 as the market mood has turned risk-averse amid deepening Middle East tensions. The major currency pair has been hit hard as demand for safe-haven assets has improved significantly.
S&P500 futures are facing significant losses in the late European session, indicating a sharp decline in the risk-appetite of the market participants. Fears of widening conflicts in the Middle East region after US airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in retaliation for striking on commercial oil shipments from Red Sea has dampened the market sentiment.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded sharply above 102.50, supported by stubbornly higher United States inflation and geopolitical tensions. The US headline inflation accelerated sharply in December amid elevating rental prices and healthcare costs. While bets supporting a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March are still firm.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances in favour of a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) in March are slightly above 68%.
Meanwhile, investors await the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The annual headline PPI is forecasted to grow strongly by 1.3% against 0.9% gain in November. In the same period, core PPI that excludes volatile food and oil prices is seen decelerating to 1.9% against 2.0%.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has confirmed that the central bank is done with hiking interest rates. She added that worst about inflation is behind us but rate cuts would come if the central bank gets certain about inflation declining towards 2%. While asked about economic shrinkage, Lagarde said the Euro zone is not in an official recession.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0947
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.0972
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0981
|Daily SMA50
|1.0893
|Daily SMA100
|1.0766
|Daily SMA200
|1.0848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.108
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0950 ahead of US data
After moving sideways slightly below 1.1000 to start the day, EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0950. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and limits the pair's upside ahead of producer inflation data for December.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2750
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.2800 after the data from the UK showed that monthly real GDP expanded by 0.3% in November but reversed its direction. The cautious market mood supports the USD as investors await PPI figures for December.
Gold price benefits from Middle East tensions, looks to US PPI for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on the previous day's recovery from a one-month low, around the $2,013 region, representing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and gains positive traction for the second successive day on Friday.
Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
After the successful launch of 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs on Thursday, all eyes were set on the flows. In other words, how much capital would come into the ETFs after the historic approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline? Premium
The acceleration of the US PPI is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.