EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a move lower to 1.1026

By Pablo Piovano
  • Price action in EUR/USD remains fragile so far this week following the rejection from Monday’s tops in the 1.1160 area.
  • The immediate hurdle in case the upside bias returns to the markets is located at this week’s peak at 1.1163 (Monday) ahead of the Fibo retracement at 1.1186. Above this zone, the 1.1199/1.1206 band, coincident with the 55-day and 100-day SMAs, emerges as a more significant resistance.
  • If the sellers regain the upper hand, a visit to last week’s low at 1.1051 should be back to the horizon ahead of 2019 lows at 1.1026.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1074
Today Daily Change 17
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1202
Daily SMA100 1.1209
Daily SMA200 1.1281
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.11
Previous Daily Low 1.1073
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1089
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.111
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.112

 

 

