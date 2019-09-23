EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD weakened on Monday as European PMIs disappointed.
  • Europen Central Bank’s (ECB) President, Mario Draghi, reiterates that the ECB is ready to act.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0965 support level. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the European session, the Markit PMI in the Eurozone, Germany and France came in below expectations while in the New York session, ECB’s President, Mario Draghi, reiterated that the ECB is ready to act.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the medium term. The Fiber is retracing while staying below the 1.1000 figure. A break below the 1.0965 support (current Monday low) can expose 1.0940 (near the 2019 low) and 1.0887 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1000 figure and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The 1.1000 figure is currently capping any upside attempt. However, a break of 1.1000 can expose the 1.1023/35 resistance zone and the 1.1075 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0992
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.1018
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.111
Daily SMA100 1.1176
Daily SMA200 1.1253
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1068
Previous Daily Low 1.0996
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0916
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

