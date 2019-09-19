EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1050 level

  • EUR/USD is ending Thursday in the lower part of its daily range.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1035 support.
  • As the market is in a range, EUR/USD is waiting for a catalyst.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro has been in a trading range over the last two weeks as the market participants are waiting for a catalyst.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a triangle pattern between the 100 and 200 SMA, suggesting a ranging market in the medium term. Euro is ending Thursday just above the 1.1035 support. A break below this level can lead to 1.1000 and 1.0965 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is entering the Asian session near its daily lows below its main SMAs. Resistances are seen at the 1.1074 and 1.1120 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1043
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1029
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1047
Daily SMA50 1.1119
Daily SMA100 1.118
Daily SMA200 1.1256
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1075
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1037
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0978
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1126

 

 

