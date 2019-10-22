EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro on the back foot in the New York session, trading sub-1.1140 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is picking up some steam this Tuesday, sending EUR/USD to two-day lows.
  • Brexit uncertainties are weighing on both the market mood and the Euro. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, the Brexit deal euphoria and the better market mood benefitted the Euro in October. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, EUR/USD is starting to ease from the October highs, trading now below the 1.1140 resistance. However, the market is still above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. A break of the 1.1160 resistance can lead to a move up to the 1.1191 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs but above the 200 SMA, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Bears would need to break 1.1110 to reach 1.1065 price level on the way down.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1132
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1006
Daily SMA50 1.1037
Daily SMA100 1.1138
Daily SMA200 1.1209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.118
Previous Daily Low 1.1138
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1173
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.

USD/JPY News

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures