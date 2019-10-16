EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro hits one-month high into the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading near 1.1080 after the London close. 
  • Earlier, the Retail Sales Control Group in the United States disappoints at 0% vs 0.3% in September, adding to the negative sentiment on the US Dollar. 
  • The Fiber is trading at levels not seen since mid-September.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro is trading at levels not seen since mid-September. Additionally, the Retail Sales Control Group in the United States came out below expectations at 0% vs 0.3% for September, adding to the negative sentiment on the Greenback. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The Fiber is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. EUR/USD is trying to settle above the 1.1069 resistance. A daily close above the level can lead to further gains towards the 1.1100 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 1.1046 and 1.1020 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1074
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.1034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.114
Daily SMA200 1.1217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1046
Previous Daily Low 1.0991
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0947
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1111

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

