EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro easing from three-week highs, trading sub-1.1025 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is easing from three-week highs in the New York session. 
  • The US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) matched analysts’ expectations at 2.4% YoY. 
  • Earlier in Europe, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) minutes showed opposition to QE, sending EUR/USD above the 1.1000 figure.
 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in Europe, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) minutes showed opposition to QE sending EUR/USD above the 1.1000 figure while in the New York session, the US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out at 2.4% YoY matching forecasts.
 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is correcting slightly below 1.1025 resistance. The market is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. If the market holds above the 1.1000/1.1025 zone, the market can attempt to reach the 1.1080 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 1.1000 and 1.0976 support level. A daily close below the 1.1000 figure would alleviate the short term bullish bias.
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1013
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.0984
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0989
Daily SMA50 1.1053
Daily SMA100 1.1146
Daily SMA200 1.1225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.099
Previous Daily Low 1.0955
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0941
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

