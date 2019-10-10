EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro easing from three-week highs, trading sub-1.1025 level

- EUR/USD is easing from three-week highs in the New York session.
- The US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) matched analysts’ expectations at 2.4% YoY.
- Earlier in Europe, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) minutes showed opposition to QE, sending EUR/USD above the 1.1000 figure.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1013
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0984
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0989
|Daily SMA50
|1.1053
|Daily SMA100
|1.1146
|Daily SMA200
|1.1225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.099
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0955
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0879
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1033
